Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.65. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.