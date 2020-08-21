Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXE. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$5.51 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.65.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

