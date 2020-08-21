F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $34,115.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

