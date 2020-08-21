Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $11,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $5,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fanhua by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 776,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 192,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,559,000 after buying an additional 173,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.01. Fanhua has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

