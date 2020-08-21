Feathercoin Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $13,334.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000707 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010834 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 288,569,080 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.