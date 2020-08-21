Fetch Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.40 or 0.05637998 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

