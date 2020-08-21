Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.40. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 275,166 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a report on Monday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.57.

Filtronic Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

