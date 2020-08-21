Financial Comparison: STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. Sundial Growers (OTCMKTS:SNDL)

STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get STADA Arzneimittel alerts:

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel $2.75 billion 2.49 $362.48 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.53 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for STADA Arzneimittel and Sundial Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 733.55%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STADA Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go for Parkinson's disease; Grippostad for cold; Aqualor for rhinitis/soare throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease. It serves doctors, pharmacists, patients, health insurance organizations, buying groups, pharmacy chains, and wholesalers or mail-order companies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.