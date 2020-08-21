Financial Survey: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and LogMeIn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 25.96% 17.66% 11.79% LogMeIn 0.67% 8.08% 5.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and LogMeIn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 9.99 $1.50 billion $2.08 40.38 LogMeIn $1.26 billion 3.34 -$14.56 million $4.06 21.17

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than LogMeIn. LogMeIn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogMeIn has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. LogMeIn pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Activision Blizzard pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LogMeIn pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Activision Blizzard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of LogMeIn shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of LogMeIn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Activision Blizzard and LogMeIn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 1 3 26 1 2.87 LogMeIn 1 6 1 0 2.00

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $84.97, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. LogMeIn has a consensus price target of $80.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than LogMeIn.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats LogMeIn on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

