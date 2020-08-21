First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE FAM opened at $10.13 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter worth $297,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

