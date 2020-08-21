Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $87,720.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,680.00.

ADPT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 541,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.