Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $103,365.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $103,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,402.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $770.83 million and a PE ratio of -18.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Equities analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 942,629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 476,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

