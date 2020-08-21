Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger Sells 3,914 Shares

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 13,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,385. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.04 million, a PE ratio of 396.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

