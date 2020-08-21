Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.28

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $733.28 and traded as low as $580.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 7,694 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.72) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 635.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 731.40.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.9997308 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £34,920 ($45,653.03). Also, insider Adam Councell bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £19,809 ($25,897.50).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

