FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Issued By National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.