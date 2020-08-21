FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Issued By B. Riley

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.86 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

