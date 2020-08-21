FY2020 EPS Estimates for TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for TMAC Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TMR stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

