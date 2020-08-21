FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $280.68 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

