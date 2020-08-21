Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL)’s share price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.63 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.63 ($0.26). Approximately 44,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and a PE ratio of -19.75.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

