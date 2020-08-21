GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPEY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

