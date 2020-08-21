GAN (NYSE:GAN) Issues Earnings Results

GAN (NYSE:GAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. GAN updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GAN stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie began coverage on GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on GAN in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

