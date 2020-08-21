Gap Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

GPS stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in GAP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 336,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in GAP by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 110,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

