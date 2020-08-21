Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,354.90

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Garlicoin has a market cap of $167,354.90 and $64.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,308,538 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

