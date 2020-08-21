Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.59

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.59 and traded as low as $21.90. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1,821 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GZPFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

