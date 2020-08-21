Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GEGYF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Genel Energy has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.56.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

