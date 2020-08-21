Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Golden Valley Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) provides various banking products and services in northern California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

