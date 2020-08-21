GoldFund Price Hits $0.0012 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $181,039.97 and approximately $3,824.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002442 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000351 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.