Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 321.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

