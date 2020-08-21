Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

47.7% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Griffin Industrial Realty and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 6.35 $3.67 million N/A N/A MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.45 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty -7.04% -2.86% -0.94% MMA Capital 175.49% 28.65% 15.92%

Summary

MMA Capital beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.