H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

