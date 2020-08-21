H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

H & R Block has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. H & R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 123.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect H & R Block to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NYSE:HRB opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

