Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HHFA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.16).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €16.80 ($19.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.99. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of €25.38 ($29.86).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.