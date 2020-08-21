Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.10

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $18.33. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 21,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $350,265.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $375,641 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

