HC Wainwright Cuts Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $32.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Omeros by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 340,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

