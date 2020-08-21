Head-To-Head Analysis: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus SandRidge Energy (NASDAQ:SD)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

18.3% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 57.20% 32.64% 31.13% SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00%

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 5.11 $51.03 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.23 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SandRidge Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorchester Minerals and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats SandRidge Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.