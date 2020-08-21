Head to Head Comparison: Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) vs. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zosano Pharma and Clearside Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clearside Biomedical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.99%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 215.93%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Zosano Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Clearside Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$37.59 million ($2.29) -0.79 Clearside Biomedical $2.17 million 38.87 -$30.77 million ($0.81) -2.25

Clearside Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Zosano Pharma. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma N/A -227.55% -79.80% Clearside Biomedical -280.03% -189.40% -76.70%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats Zosano Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

