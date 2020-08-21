Head-To-Head Contrast: China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN)

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Mobile and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mobile 1 0 2 0 2.33 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

China Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.42%. Given China Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Mobile and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mobile $107.14 billion 1.43 $15.43 billion $3.72 10.04 Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 4.29 $54.94 million $1.10 49.54

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Mobile and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mobile N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.02% 14.53% 3.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. China Mobile pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Mobile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. China Mobile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Mobile has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Mobile beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

