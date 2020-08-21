Head to Head Contrast: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (OTCMKTS:ABR)

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Volatility & Risk

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $315.94 million 3.95 $128.63 million $1.36 8.18 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 16.88% 6.05% 1.13% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH beats United Development Funding IV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

