Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Cfra dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

