HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $237.35

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $237.35 and traded as high as $251.17. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 270,093 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.25.

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

