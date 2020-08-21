HollyFrontier Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

HFC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen cut HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.