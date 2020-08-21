Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

NYSE:HD opened at $280.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

