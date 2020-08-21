Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Financial Contrast

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $1.67 million 295.68 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -4.42 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- $311.33 million 10.92 -$9.02 million ($0.24) -456.08

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -5,764.94% -53.10% -42.39% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- -12.56% -7.71% -6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Homology Medicines and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 0 7 0 3.00 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- 0 2 10 0 2.83

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 178.65%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus price target of $190.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- beats Homology Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle, and eye in gene editing and gene therapy modalities. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates for the treatment of glioblastoma, neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, and schizophrenia. Further, the company has license and development agreements with Almirall S.A.; Bayer HealthCare AG; Ipsen Biopharm Ltd; and Neopharm Group. It primarily operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

