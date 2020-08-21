HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $321,283.23 and $2.58 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.01747909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

