Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNP. ValuEngine raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.