Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Barry Alan Porter Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,983. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 211,982 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

