IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns a 100% interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 unpatented claims totaling approximately 3,533 acres located in the Wickenburg, Arizona.

