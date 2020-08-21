Independent Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €83.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.08 ($108.33).

RHM stock opened at €76.86 ($90.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.40. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($139.53).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

