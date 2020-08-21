Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch Sells 10,000 Shares

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

