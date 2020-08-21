Ink Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $92,399.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $554,230.11 and approximately $92,399.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

